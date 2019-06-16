WATCH: Mike Huckabee has scathing response after David Axelrod takes aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) hit back at David Axelrod on Friday after Axelrod took aim at Huckabee’s daughter, outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Speaking with CNN host Anderson Cooper, Axelrod — one of former President Barack Obama’s closest confidants, who now works at CNN — called Sanders “the spokesperson for a habitual liar.”

“It’s like being fire marshal for a pyromaniac, it’s not going to end well for you,” Axelrod said. “In this job, she was called upon to choose between her fidelity to Trump and her fidelity to the truth, and she chose Trump.” – READ MORE