Lindsey Graham says impeachment talks will only get Trump elected

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., believes a push for President Trump’s impeachment by congressional Democrats will only lead to his re-election.

“To my Democratic colleagues in the House, if you bring impeachment after Mueller issued his report … then it’s going to blow up in your face,” Graham told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday’s installment of “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“You’re being unfair to the president and he’s going to get re-elected,” he said.

When asked about escalating tensions with Iran, Graham praised Trump for pulling out of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and for applying sanctions against the country.