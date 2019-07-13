WATCH: Migrants Storm Paris Pantheon Demanding Papers and Free Housing

Hundreds of migrants and others associated with the so-called “Black Vests” group stormed the Pantheon in Paris demanding the French state grant them residency papers and free housing.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon and saw the protesters chant various slogans demanding that the government of French president Emmanuel Macron acquiesce to their demands, BFMTV reports.

Les #GiletsNoirs occupent le #Pantheon !!



APPEL AU RASSEMBLEMENT MASSIF DEVANT !



Papiers et Liberté pour toutes et tous !!!



On veut un RDV avec le 1er Ministre Edouard Philippe !



Live FB https://t.co/qhIU63GTzr pic.twitter.com/I6YgGoWeG6 — La Chapelle Debout ! (@chapelledebout) July 12, 2019

The group La Chapelle Debout! took to Twitter to take responsibility for the incident and demanded a meeting with French prime minister Edouard Philippe, writing, “papers and freedom for all!”

The group also released a nearly two and a half hour video of the incident on their Facebook page – READ MORE