Ripe for fraud: Hundreds of U.S. counties have more registered voters than living people who are eligible to vote

RealClear Politics‘ investigative unit published an in-depth analysis Thursday, revealing the widespread practice of counties nationwide who refuse to clean up their voter rolls. The report showed Los Angeles is California’s worst offender, and further found that 400 counties out of America’s 2,800 “have voter registration rates over 100 percent.”

Author Mark Hemingway wrote, “In sum, America’s voter rolls are a mess — and everyone knows it. While voter registration rates are over 100 percent are not proof of fraud, they certainly create opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t exist, such as voting twice in different precincts or the potential for requesting and filling out absentee ballots.”



Much of Hemingway’s piece echoes the concerns of attorney David Roland, who proved election fraud in St. Louis after the 2016 election. Roland revealed widespread violations of absentee ballot laws in a scheme used against his client, Missouri House candidate Bruce Franks, who lost his primary election to a fellow Democrat.

That case was further bolstered by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which found specific examples of the misdoings. A new election was held, and Franks won in a landslide.