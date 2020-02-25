WATCH: Michelle Obama calls convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein a ‘wonderful human being’ and ‘good friend’

Everyone knows the sexual depravity of Harvey Weinstein.

All of Hollywood and the D.C. political elite were fully aware of his disgusting predatory attacks. It was a “joke” to them—everyone laughed it off because Harvey could give them something.

Money, donations, connections, movie roles, whatever they wanted, good ol’ Harvey could provide it, so they happily looked the other way.

These same people who turned a blind eye to what Weinstein was doing are the same people who call President Trump a “horrible person” and claim he “lacks morals.”

People like former First Lady Michelle Obama, who always loves taking the smug moral high ground, is a fraud. – READ MORE

