WATCH: Michelle Obama calls convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein a ‘wonderful human being’ and ‘good friend’

Everyone knows the sexual depravity of Harvey Weinstein.

All of Hollywood and the D.C. political elite were fully aware of his disgusting predatory attacks. It was a “joke” to them—everyone laughed it off because Harvey could give them something.

Money, donations, connections, movie roles, whatever they wanted, good ol’ Harvey could provide it, so they happily looked the other way.

Michelle Obama says convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is her “good friend” and “a wonderful human being.” pic.twitter.com/kruApwXxFD — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 24, 2020

These same people who turned a blind eye to what Weinstein was doing are the same people who call President Trump a “horrible person” and claim he “lacks morals.”

People like former First Lady Michelle Obama, who always loves taking the smug moral high ground, is a fraud. – READ MORE

