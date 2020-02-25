Revenge: Virginia Democrats block pay raise for law enforcement over gun control opposition

Virginia Democrats blocked a pay raise for sheriff departments across the commonwealth over the law enforcement officers’ staunch opposition to gun control, a state lawmaker has claimed.

During passage of the Virginia budget last week, state Sen. Bill Stanley (R) introduced an amendment to give each Virginia sheriff’s department a 3% pay raise. Unfortunately, every Democrat rejected his proposal.

According to Stanley, state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D) admitted that his party rejected the pay raise because law enforcement across Virginia so openly opposed Virginia Democrats’ aggressive gun control agenda, the majority of which even went to far as to declare their jurisdictions “sanctuary counties.”

“Hey Stanley, you want to know why your sheriffs didn’t get a raise? — because they came to our committees and said that they weren’t going to enforce our laws,” Stanley claimed he was told. – READ MORE

