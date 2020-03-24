WATCH: McConnell Explodes On Pelosi For Ruining Stimulus Bill That Protected Economy, Families

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unloaded on the Democratic leadership on Sunday for killing a massive $1.8 trillion spending bill to protect the economy and American families from the fallout of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

McConnell noted that the Democratic leadership, specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), were the ones who killed the bill, which reportedly had strong bipartisan support. The bill would have provided direct payments of $1,200 to millions of Americans and provided numerous other benefits.

The American people expect us to act. If we fail, it will be because Senate Democrats are continuing to dither while the country expects bold, bipartisan action. pic.twitter.com/23pFHoDtCl — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 23, 2020

“The American people are watching this spectacle,” McConnell said. “I’m told the futures market is down 5%. I’m also told that that’s when trading stops. So the notion that we have time to play games here with the American economy and the American people is utterly absurd.”

“So I want to explain what just happened,” McConnell continued. “Our good friends on the other side would not have been disadvantaged one bit if this vote had succeeded because it would have required potentially 30 more hours of discussion, during which these seemingly endless negotiations could go on as long as they would like.” – READ MORE

