Politics TV
WATCH: Maxine Waters Ludicrously Claims That 70 Percent Of Women Want To Impeach Trump
Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters claimed on Monday that 70 percent of women want to impeach President Donald Trump.
During an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Waters reiterated her calls for impeachment, despite acknowledging that the Democratic Party does not want to make impeachment the core message of the midterm elections.
An April NPR poll found that 47 percent of voters would “definitely vote against” a congressional candidate who favors impeachment, while only 42 percent would “definitely” vote for such a candidate. Nonetheless, Waters insisted that impeachment is incredibly popular with everyone she talks to across the country. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters claimed on Monday that 70 percent of women want to impeach President Donald Trump. WATCH: During an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Waters reiterated her c