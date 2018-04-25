View our Privacy Policy

Howard Dean Faces Backlash Over Tweet on Neo-Nazis & Trump Voters

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) faced backlash after seeming to compare Trump supporters to neo-Nazis.

Dean, a 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and former head of the DNC, tweeted about a Georgia neo-Nazi rally that included large, burning swastikas.

Over the weekend, members of the National Socialist Movement rallied in Newnan, about halfway between Atlanta and Talladega, Ala., according to TIME.

Dean tweeted “Trump base voters” in reference to the rally.

On Tuesday, Dean said he was not trying to compare all Trump supporters to white supremacists. – READ MORE

