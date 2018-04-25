Howard Dean Faces Backlash Over Tweet on Neo-Nazis & Trump Voters

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) faced backlash after seeming to compare Trump supporters to neo-Nazis.

Dean, a 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and former head of the DNC, tweeted about a Georgia neo-Nazi rally that included large, burning swastikas.

Over the weekend, members of the National Socialist Movement rallied in Newnan, about halfway between Atlanta and Talladega, Ala., according to TIME.

Dean tweeted “Trump base voters” in reference to the rally.

This happened yesterday in the United States of America. https://t.co/eOKxPi5aHf — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 23, 2018

On Tuesday, Dean said he was not trying to compare all Trump supporters to white supremacists. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1