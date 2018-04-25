Politics
Howard Dean Faces Backlash Over Tweet on Neo-Nazis & Trump Voters
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) faced backlash after seeming to compare Trump supporters to neo-Nazis.
Dean, a 2004 Democratic presidential candidate and former head of the DNC, tweeted about a Georgia neo-Nazi rally that included large, burning swastikas.
Over the weekend, members of the National Socialist Movement rallied in Newnan, about halfway between Atlanta and Talladega, Ala., according to TIME.
Dean tweeted “Trump base voters” in reference to the rally.
Trump base voters. https://t.co/MIuradRgLw
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 23, 2018
This happened yesterday in the United States of America. https://t.co/eOKxPi5aHf
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) April 23, 2018
On Tuesday, Dean said he was not trying to compare all Trump supporters to white supremacists. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) faced backlash after seeming to compare Trump supporters to neo-Nazis.