WATCH: Mark Levin Exposes ‘Shady Stock Deals’ That Made Nancy Pelosi a Multi-Millionaire

Mark Levin is calling out more Democrat corruption, this time focusing on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Levin exposed a large IPO deal made back in March, 2008, involving credit card giant Visa, and a “questionable” stock deal that Nancy Pelosi made that helped turn her into a millionaire.

“The House gone rogue! I want to remind you a little bit about the ring leader in this whole rogue operation against the President of the United States…” @MarkLevinShow pic.twitter.com/EkXsaR9GPh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

However, that’s not the only deal Pelosi and her husband participated in. There’s been MANY of these shady deals along the way.

Levin aired a clip from “60 Minutes,” that explained the essence of the scam, and also a presser where a visibly annoyed Pelosi shuts down “60 Minutes” reporter Steve Kroft, who was asking about the shady Visa deal, “it’s not true…and that’s that,” Pelosi snapped. – READ MORE