WATCH: Hyper-Political LeBron Says He Won’t Talk About China Because ‘We’re Not Politicians’

NBA superstar LeBron James announced Tuesday that he’ll no longer be talking about the league’s latest scandal concerning Communist China as it’s a “huge political thing” and basketball players are “not politicians.”

“I’d be cheating my teammates by continuing to harp on something that won’t benefit us trying to win a championship because that’s what we’re here for,” James told reporters, according to CNN.

“We’re not politicians. I think it’s a huge political thing but we are leaders and we can step up at times. But … you don’t feel like you should speak upon things you shouldn’t have to,” he added.

James, of course, has been unflinchingly political in the past. In 2016, the Ohio native endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president, even attending one of her campaign rallies. He also spoke out against the Trump administration’s immigration policies in February 2017, as reported by USA Today, and ironically emphasized, “It’s important that we as athletes continue to use the platform we have to speak up for what we believe in.” – READ MORE