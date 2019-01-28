WATCH: Margaret Hoover Grills Democrat Eric Swalwell Over Russia Obsession

Margaret Hoover, the host of PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover,” pressed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Friday over his obsession with Russia and his unsubstantiated claims that President Donald Trump is “an agent of Russia.”

Hoover: “Why…do you spend the overwhelming majority of your time on Russia?”

Hoover notes all the intel agencies say China is the U.S.'s greatest threat

Margaret Hoover: “Do you think Russia is our #1 geopolitical foe?”

“At what point do you draw the line and not accuse the president of the United States without any evidence of being an agent of Russia?” Hoover asked.

“Yeah,” Swalwell responded. “He’s betrayed our country, and I don’t say that lightly.”

“But betraying the country — by the way, we want evidence before you say that, but you said an agent of Russia,” Hoover fired back.- READ MORE