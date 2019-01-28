Dan Crenshaw Pounces on Dem Congressman After He Makes the ‘Worst Analogy Ever’ About Border Walls

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) made an analogy about border walls that was so bad Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) wanted to give him an award for it.

If you’ve been to the U.S. Capitol, close your eyes. Do you remember a wall around it? But do you remember officers guarding it? Cameras? And barriers at vulnerable points? Do you believe our Capitol is at any risk of an invasion? We don’t need a wall, we need smart security. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 24, 2019

As many people noted, this analogy doesn’t work for a plethora of reason. The building is obviously made of walls and there are several barriers that prevent cars from driving too close to the building and doors that remain locked or guarded at all times. Others noted that the capitol building is located in the U.S., far away from any other country, and is not at great risk for an invasion.

After Swalwell was roasted online for his failed analogy, Crenshaw offered to give him a prize for “worst analogy, ever.”

Grand prize for worst analogy ever. https://t.co/2pqkVc02UR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 27, 2019