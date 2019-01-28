 

Dan Crenshaw Pounces on Dem Congressman After He Makes the ‘Worst Analogy Ever’ About Border Walls

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) made an analogy about border walls that was so bad Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) wanted to give him an award for it.

As many people noted, this analogy doesn’t work for a plethora of reason. The building is obviously made of walls and there are several barriers that prevent cars from driving too close to the building and doors that remain locked or guarded at all times.  Others noted that the capitol building is located in the U.S., far away from any other country, and is not at great risk for an invasion.

After Swalwell was roasted online for his failed analogy, Crenshaw offered to give him a prize for “worst analogy, ever.”

Although the shutdown may have ended, it looks like there will still be plenty of theatrical moments before the two sides pass a long-term agreement on border security. – READ MORE

