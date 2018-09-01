WATCH: Marco Rubio Makes Critical Point About The Difference Between ‘Public Policy Elites’ And Average Americans

During an interview on Wednesday with CBS Miami, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) made a salient point regarding the different ways “elites” and average Americans view politics- READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Sunday that if there was strong evidence to prove that there was collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, it would have been leaked by now.

“I am comfortable in saying this: if there was evidence, strong evidence of collusion, I guarantee you it would have been leaked by now,” Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told “Fox News Sunday.”

Rubio suggested that Trump consistently attacks special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is “annoyed” that it hasn’t wrapped up after more than a year and because he believes it is solely about collusion.- READ MORE