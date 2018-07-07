Watch: Man brutally attacks female restaurant cook — quickly Runs when he gets Concealed Handgun to the face (Video)

This guy picked the wrong restaurant cook to mess with.

Wisconsin law enforcement is asking the public for their help to identify a man who was recently captured on surveillance footage brutally assaulting a restaurant employee in Milwaukee.

Fortunately, that employee’s colleague was carrying a concealed weapon and was able to prevent the man from further injuring the employee.

According to WTMJ-TV, the incident began when an unknown man went behind the counter at a local George Webb restaurant and attacked an employee, seriously injuring her.

Surveillance footage shows the injured employee scrambling behind a co-worker, out of frame. After hitting the woman, the suspect seemingly goes after her. That’s when another restaurant worker pulled her concealed weapon and pointed it at the suspect.

