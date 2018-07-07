True Pundit

Crime Security

Watch: Man brutally attacks female restaurant cook — quickly Runs when he gets Concealed Handgun to the face (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

This guy picked the wrong restaurant cook to mess with.

Wisconsin law enforcement is asking the public for their help to identify a man who was recently captured on surveillance footage brutally assaulting a restaurant employee in Milwaukee.

Fortunately, that employee’s colleague was carrying a concealed weapon and was able to prevent the man from further injuring the employee.

According to WTMJ-TV, the incident began when an unknown man went behind the counter at a local George Webb restaurant and attacked an employee, seriously injuring her.

Surveillance footage shows the injured employee scrambling behind a co-worker, out of frame. After hitting the woman, the suspect seemingly goes after her. That’s when another restaurant worker pulled her concealed weapon and pointed it at the suspect.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Man brutally attacks restaurant cook — quickly learns he chose the wrong restaurant to attack
WATCH: Man brutally attacks restaurant cook — quickly learns he chose the wrong restaurant to attack

Wisconsin law enforcement is asking the public for their help to identify a man who was recently captured on surveillance footage brutally assaulting a restaurant employee in Milwaukee. Fortunately, that employee's colleague was carrying a concealed weapon and was able to prevent the man from further injuring the employee. What happened? According to WTMJ-TV, the…

TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: