WATCH: Rabid Protesters Threaten GOP’s McConnell Outside Restaurant; “We Know Where You Live!” (Video)

These liberals are getting rabid. Now they are openly threatening the Senate Majority leader.

Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.

The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville and got into his car, The Courier Journal reported.

Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace.”

A protester demanded to know where the migrant children where after being separated from their families.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1