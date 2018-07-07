Politics Security
WATCH: Rabid Protesters Threaten GOP’s McConnell Outside Restaurant; “We Know Where You Live!” (Video)
These liberals are getting rabid. Now they are openly threatening the Senate Majority leader.
Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.
The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville and got into his car, The Courier Journal reported.
Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace.”
A protester demanded to know where the migrant children where after being separated from their families.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.
TheHill