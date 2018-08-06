WATCH: Man behind 3D printed gun designs says ‘social costs’ necessary to protect Second Amendment

The founder of an organization that publishes designs for 3D printable guns online said Sunday that he’s willing to accept the “social costs” that come with his products in the name of defending the Second Amendment.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, argued on “Fox News Sunday” that any restrictions on the ability to 3D print guns would infringe on First Amendment and Second Amendment rights. Wilson’s organization had uploaded gun designs to the internet, allowing them to be accessed and turned into a functioning weapon using a 3D printer.

Wilson was unwavering when asked by host Chris Wallace if he would feel any responsibility or remorse should a gun that was printed using his designs be used to kill someone, even a family member.- READ MORE

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a motion from three national gun control groups seeking a last-minute halt to a settlement that would allow for blueprints of 3-D printed firearms to be posted and dowloaded online.

Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, blocked the motion filed earlier this week seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on the case to halt design plans for 3-D printed guns from going online.

The federal government had argued until recently that such blueprints posed a national security risk to the United States, but in June abruptly reversed course and reached a settlement with gun rights activist Cody Wilson, declaring that his company, Defense Distributed, would be allowed to post and sell the plans for 3-D printed guns.

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords Law Center argued in Wednesday’s filing that the government provided no explanation for reversing a policy to allow the legal download of products previously considered to be a national security threat. – READ MORE

