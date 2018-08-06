Jay Sekulow: ‘Inclination is not’ to allow Trump-Mueller interview

Jay Sekulow told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos the legal team is still having ongoing discussions about whether an interview should take place, but he added the president may or may not take his lawyers’ advice.

“His legal team is concerned,” Mr. Sekulow said. “The inclination is not at this point.”

Mr. Sekulow also said if Mr. Mueller were to subpoena Mr. Trump, the question over whether a sitting president could be subpoenaed by a special counsel would likely go before the Supreme Court since the question has never been tested in the courts.

“With the amount of cooperation that has gone forward…it’s hard for us to see why they need the president’s testimony,” Mr. Sekulow said. – READ MORE

President Trump and his legal team will likely decide whether to arrange an interview between the president and special counsel Robert Mueller within the next 10 days, according to Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani told Politico on Thursday that Trump’s legal team was still haggling with the special counsel’s office over whether Mueller would be allowed to ask the president questions related to possible obstruction of justice, but that he expects a decision to be made soon.

“I think our decisions will get made in the next week to 10 days,” the former New York City mayor said.

“We don’t want questioning on obstruction. They would have to concede that,” Giuliani added. “It depends on how much they want his testimony on the other [topic].” – READ MORE

