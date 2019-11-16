WATCH: Male Dem Rep cries while questioning impeachment witness?

Representative Denny Heck, during the second day of the House’s public impeachment hearings, nearly broke down in tears during an emotional plea to former Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch. The Democratic congressman from Washington was so furious with President Donald Trump while speaking to Yovanovitch, he was barely able to keep his composure.

During what became the most viral moment of impeachment hearings, Rep. Heck said, “I’m very angry about how it is that the most powerful person on the face of the Earth would remove you from office after your stellar service and somehow feel compelled to characterize you as ‘bad news’ and then to ominously threaten that you’re ‘going to go through some things.’ So, I am angry. But I’m not surprised.”

Rep. Heck, 67, who’s served Washington’s 10th congressional district since 2013, described how Trump treated Yovanovitch over the past year as a “smear campaign.” The congressman was referring to how Yovanovitch was abruptly removed from her position back in May, told to get “on the next plane” back to the U.S. without an explanation, and then discovered that the President had been pressuring State Department officials for many months to remove her and had lost confidence in her.

Yovanovitch, who served under six presidential administrations over her 33-year career, two Democratic and four Republican, was appointed by the President Bush to serve as the ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Armenia before becoming deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. She’s worked at U.S. embassies around the world, including in Kiev, Moscow, London, Ottowa and Mogadishu. – read more