WATCH: Liz Cheney Slaps Down The News Media For Accusing Trump’s ‘Squad’ Criticism To Be About Race

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) scolded the legacy news media on Sunday for attributing racial motives to President Donald Trump’s criticism of progressive lawmakers.

“I think the news media really wants to make this about race — you just did it. This isn’t about race. It’s not about gender. It’s not about religion,” Cheney told Margaret Brennan during an appearance on “Face The Nation.”

NEW: @RepLizCheney says that the “send her back” chant at @RealDonaldTrump’s rally was “absolutely wrong” and “it should not have happened” but adds she hopes the media instead focuses “on what this wing of the Democrat party is advocating.” pic.twitter.com/8ntzLDWYCU — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 21, 2019

"These members of the House of Representatives … fundamentally believe in policies that are dangerous for this nation," she continued. "As Republicans, we are going to fight against those even if the mainstream media accuses us of racism when we do that."


