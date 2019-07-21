House Dems Anonymously Complain About Defending the ‘Squad’

House Democrats anonymously complained to CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday about having to defend the “Squad” from President Trump when they feel the quartet aren’t returning the favor.

“The President won this one. What the President has done is politically brilliant,” one Democrat told Tapper, “Pelosi was trying to marginalize these folks, and the President has now identified the entire party with them.” Another Democrat noted that members were upset about having to defend the progressives after the dispute over border funding, saying they argued “we’re pro-putting kids in cages, we’re against human rights. So there’s frustration.”

The “Squad”, made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), were the focus of President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets over the weekend. Democrats came to the group’s defense, passing a resolution condemning Trump’s comments.

“Everybody was completely outraged by what the president said and everybody thought it was appropriate to criticize him but this was the first time the House has taken action to criticize him in any way,” a third House Democrat told Tapper, “We couldn’t even bring ourselves to have a resolution exclusively condemning anti-Semitism uttered by one of those members but we leapt to their defense here.” – READ MORE