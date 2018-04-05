Politics TV
WATCH: Liberal Media Horrified as YouTube Witness Goes Off Script
#YouTube HQ shooting eyewitness: “I didn’t have a gun on me, but wish I did.” pic.twitter.com/GsBuNHatm0
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 3, 2018
In the immediate aftermath of any catastrophe, initial witness accounts are almost always distorted. Perceptions skewed by panic end up being corrected when the smoke clears.
But the words of one witness present during Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, were true at the moment he spoke them — and gun grabbers and the mainstream media had to be horrified.
The moment came when an unidentified man told a KTVU reporter what was going through his mind as the crime took place — and it wasn’t more laws for abridging Second Amendment freedoms.
It was a desperate wish that he had the means to defend himself in his hands, at that moment.