WATCH: Liberal Media Horrified as YouTube Witness Goes Off Script

#YouTube HQ shooting eyewitness: “I didn’t have a gun on me, but wish I did.” pic.twitter.com/GsBuNHatm0 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 3, 2018

In the immediate aftermath of any catastrophe, initial witness accounts are almost always distorted. Perceptions skewed by panic end up being corrected when the smoke clears.

But the words of one witness present during Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, were true at the moment he spoke them — and gun grabbers and the mainstream media had to be horrified.

The moment came when an unidentified man told a KTVU reporter what was going through his mind as the crime took place — and it wasn’t more laws for abridging Second Amendment freedoms.

It was a desperate wish that he had the means to defend himself in his hands, at that moment. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1