WATCH: Leftists Seemingly Forget ‘Treasonous’ Act Obama Committed With Russian Leader

For those of you who don’t remember, let me set the scene. It was March of 2012, during the early days of President Obama’s re-election campaign. He was meeting with then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in Seoul, South Korea. Medvedev was widely seen as a puppet of Putin’s and was going to hand over the presidency to him in a matter of months.

After a news conference, Obama told Medvedev on a hot mic that he needed some space, “particularly with missile defense.” At the time, as Reuters noted, the United States was pursuing a missile-defense system that Moscow was dead set against.

“I understand your message about space,” Medvedev told Obama.

“This is my last election … After my election I have more flexibility,” Obama said

“I will transmit this information to Vladimir,” Medvedev said.

WATCH: Barack Obama tells Russian diplomat he has more flexibility after his last election. Can you imagine what the left would be doing if this was President Trump?#TreasonSummit pic.twitter.com/TUCFYtnxU9 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 16, 2018

Now, if you buy the idea that presidential comments made at a very public news conference constituted treason, just imagine what it was when a United States president asked another country privately, on a hot mic, to give him “space” back in 2012, particularly when he did so because of an election. – READ MORE

Obama in Dec 2016 admitted that the DNC hacking and news “manipulations were not particularly sophisticated. This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.” Yet here we are 14 months later still going nuts about Russia “meddling.”pic.twitter.com/ka0JV1HwjJ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 14, 2018

In December 2016 President Barack Obama admitted to reporters that the DNC “hacking” by the Russians was “not particularly sophisticated.” Obama added, “This was not some elaborate, complicated espionage scheme.”

And yet 14 months later the spear-phishing by the Russians is all the Democrats and liberal media can talk about. – READ MORE

