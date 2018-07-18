Bernie Trashes Trump Over Russia, Fails to Mention His Own Honeymoon Was in USSR

President Donald Trump’s press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki sent the political world into a tizzy Monday.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont chimed in with his own denunciation on Twitter.

Millions of Americans have risked their lives to defend our democracy. What would those brave men and women think if they saw President Trump's pathetic performance today? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018

Another thing that’s interesting in light of Sanders’ outrage over Trump’s supposedly too-friendly relationship with Russia’s leader: The Vermont senator chose to spend his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

This was in 1988 during the final years of the Cold War.

George Will ripped Sanders for the move in a 2015 column about the death of Robert Conquest, who wrote about the atrocities of Soviet prisons.

“Conquest lived to see a current U.S. presidential candidate, a senator, who had chosen, surely as an ideological gesture, to spend his honeymoon in the Soviet Union in 1988,” Will wrote. “Gulags still functioned, probably including some of the ‘cold Auschwitzes’ in Siberia, described in Conquest’s ‘Kolyma.’ The honeymooner did not mind that in 1988 political prisoners were — as may still be the case — being tortured in psychiatric ‘hospitals.’ Thanks to the unblinking honesty of people like Conquest, the Soviet Union now is such a receding memory that Bernie Sanders’s moral obtuseness — the obverse of Conquest’s character — is considered an amusing eccentricity.” – READ MORE

Financial disclosure forms show that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who campaigned against the millionaires and billionaires is in fact one of them.

Last year marked the second year in a row that Sen. Bernie Sanders topped $1 million in earnings, according to Vermont Digger.

Sanders, on his campaign website, proclaimed that “wealth and income inequality is the great moral issue of our time, it is the great economic issue of our time, and it is the great political issue of our time.”

The Vermont independent, who caucuses with the Democrats, made almost $1.06 million last year. Of that, $174,000 came from his Senate salary and $885,767 from advances and royalties for his book deal.

The figures were similar in 2016, when Sanders joined the 1 percent by earning $858,750 from his book deal on top of his Senate salary, CNBC reported. – READ MORE

