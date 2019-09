PragerU’s Will Witt recently headed into Echo Park in Los Angeles to ask folks to sign a petition protecting eagle eggs — i.e., unborn eagles.

As you might expect, the folks he encountered were quite excited to step up and offer their names in support of saving birds growing in fragile shells.

“Eagles are people, too,” one woman remarked as she grabbed a pen.

“I hope you save the eagles,” another woman noted as she polished off her signature. – READ MORE