Texas man turns in legally owned AK-47 to police in response to recent shootings, claims it takes ‘courage’ in staged news event

In a move that seemed to confuse even the police officer who greeted him at the station, a Texas man turned in his legally owned AK-47 to his local police station in an attempt to do his part to stop mass killings, according to KTBC-TV.

The man, identified in the story only as Billy from Austin, made sure to alert the media of his intentions so KTBC could send a reporter and a camera to document him bringing his weapon to an officer who appeared unsure what to do with it at first. Billy called for other legal gun owners to have the courage to follow his lead.

“I would encourage anyone that is in my position to do the same,” Billy told KTBC. “It’s not easy. It takes a lot more thought and a lot more courage to do this than to buy it.”

So, with the local news on board to film every step, Billy courageously loaded his AK-47 into his truck and drove to the police station. He left the gun in the truck and walked inside to announce his intentions to the officer on duty at the front counter.

As the officer was on the phone checking on what do do in this scenario, Billy took a moment to lecture him about the need to have these weapons off the street. – READ MORE