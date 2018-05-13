WATCH: Laura Ingraham Takes George Will To Task After ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Column On Pence

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday hammered anti-Trump conservative columnist George Will for a column he wrote calling Vice President Pence “the worst person in government.”

In the Washington Post column, Will wrote that Pence has become “America’s most repulsive public figure” and “the worst person in government” for his support of President Trump.

“Pence, who has reached this pinnacle by dethroning his benefactor, is augmenting the public stock of useful knowledge,” wrote Will. “Because his is the authentic voice of today’s lickspittle Republican Party, he clarifies this year’s elections: Vote Republican to ratify groveling as governing.” – READ MORE

