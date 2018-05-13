Donald Trump Jr. gave daughter a puppy for her birthday

Donald Trump Jr. presented daughter Kai with a very special gift ahead of her eleventh birthday, sharing photos to Instagram of the family’s newest addition: a puppy.

“Kai got her birthday present a day early and boy is she cute. She’s been asking for years and her aunt @veronikadhg stepped up and we gave it. Puppy time,” the executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote of the photos on May 11 to his Instagram following of 1.1 million.

“This one is going to be trouble… just like Kai! #puppy #birthday#birthdaygirl #present” he added.

The 40-year-old father of five must be feeling the puppy love himself, as he shared photos to social media the next day of himself happily holding the yet-unnamed dog. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1