WATCH: Laura Ingraham Goes Off on Jesse Jackson for Saying Trump Isn’t Helping Black People

The Rev. Jesse Jackson appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show Thursday to talk about Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL, and wouldn’t you know it, he’s not particularly a fan of President Donald Trump or anything the economy has done for African-Americans in this administration.

Jackson was on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL given that none of its teams has signed him this offseason. Apparently, Kaepernick thinks you can have your girlfriend tweet out a picture of a team owner that suggests he’s a slave master while you’re in negotiations with said team and still get signed. One might suspect, given actions like that, that he’s more interested in the spectacle he’s making than actually playing.

Another sign of this is the fact that Kaepernick’s lawyers are now trying to subpoena President Trump to put him on the stand in the collusion trial. (I would say this has less chance of succeeding than Robert Mueller’s subpoena, should either come.) – READ MORE

