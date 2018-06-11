Tucker Gets Heated with Democrat Sen. Candidate over ‘Spygate’: ‘That’s Really Your Explanation?’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is not one to mince words, and when he had a Democrat Senate candidate on his show this week to talk about “spygate” — reports that the FBI used assets to gather information within the Trump campaign — the candidate definitely got the Tucker treatment.

According to Independent Journal Review, Richard Painter is running for Senate in the state of Minnesota. He’s mounting a primary challenge against Tina Smith, the Democrat senator appointed after Al Franken resigned over, um, certain issues.

If his Thursday appearance on Fox News was any indication, Painter’s messaging is going to be a bit difficult, if only because I don’t really think anyone can understand what he’s actually saying.

Carlson began his show by noting what is pretty much settled knowledge now: The government had an informant on their payroll who approached members of the Trump campaign and gathered information from them. This, he noted, may or may not have been justified, but there was little doubt what it was — spying. – READ MORE

