The earthquakes in California this week have been enormous. There was a huge 6.4 on July 4 that caused a lot of damage and occupied much of the news on the holiday despite the events in D.C.

Then on Friday an even bigger 7.1 hit. Saturday has been spent trying to assess the damage, and there have been photos and videos from both quakes to give people far from the shaking a sense of what it was like. – READ MORE