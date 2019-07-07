Guess Whose Daughter Is Reportedly a Prosecutor in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, is reportedly a prosecutor in the new criminal case against convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This details comes out of a new CNN report. The source is described as a person “with knowledge of the case.”

This and an Associated Press article are backing up a Daily Beast report that broke news Epstein faces new charges. It seems like the defendant must contend with a sex trafficking case affecting “dozens” of alleged victims. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is handling the case. Their Public Corruption Unit is taking the lead on this, but are being helped by human trafficking officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, authorities said.

Maurene Comey is an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the SDNY.

She’s worked on cases involving alleged racketeering, drugs and weapons offenses, embezzlement, obstruction of justice, and robbery. – read more