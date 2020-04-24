WATCH: King Fauci Crashes ESPN’s NFL Draft With Coronavirus Babble — Gets Lit Up by Internet (Warning: Explicit Language)

King Fauci has spoken — except this time crashing the ESPN feed of the NFL Draft.

And it didn’t go so well. “ESPN (ABC/DISNEY) turned the NFL Draft into a corona virus hype show.”

YouTube has already scrubbed the replays of Fauci’s original statements during the NFL Draft, as seen below —

