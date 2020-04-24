Former CIA operative: China uses Dems as ‘useful idiots’ to spread propaganda, Biden ‘in the tank’ for Beijing

Former CIA operative Bryan Dean Wright reacted Thursday to a new report that China helped to spread misinformation about coronavirus, calling out Democrats – including former Vice President Joe Biden – for placing too much trust in Beijing’s narratives.

During the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, Chinese agents reportedly sent text messages to Americans warning the government would soon impose a nationwide lockdown with little notice to prepare, The New York Times reported, citing six U.S. intelligence officials from six separate agencies.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Wright – a Democrat who supports President Trump – said the president should initially give President Xi Jinping the chance to “do the right thing” — acknowledge a degree of culpability, and offer up a solution to all who have been devastated by the virus.

“And, if they don’t — which, by the way, I doubt that they will, having worked with these folks in the past — we now have to then rally the troops. And not, of course, not just the American people here. I’m talking about a global alliance to tell President Xi that, in fact, he is culpable,” he said.

“And then, we have a number of different tools : removing them from the World Trade Organization, tariffs, sanctions,” he pointed out. “We have a way to hit them back where they don’t want to be hit the most which is, of course, their economy.”

Wright said China will “push back” and have already started to push their own narrative using “useful idiots in the Democratic Party” to blame Trump.

“So, we are going to have to be able to respond as a country to say ‘enough,’ grab our alliances or all these allies, and demand that they make it right,” Wright said, arguing that voters will have a stark contrast between Trump’s stance toward China and the much friendlier posture of former VP Joe Biden.

“There is a profound impact then on the November election and who we choose for our president, right?” he asked. “We have to say no to Joe because Joe Biden has been in the tank for the Chinese for so long.” – READ MORE

