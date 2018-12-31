WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Puts Pelosi on Blast for Vacationing While POTUS Tries to Make a Deal During Shutdown

President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a shot at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday, calling out the top Democrat for going on a lavish Hawaiian vacation while the president remains in Washington, D.C. in hopes to work out a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

After President Trump canceled his Christmas plans over the shutdown, his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced he would be canceling his New Year’s trip to Mar-a-Lago as well. Meanwhile, Pelosi was spotted soaking up the sun at a luxurious resort after she and other Congressional Democrats left town.

Joining “Fox News Sunday,” Conway tore into Pelosi and other Democrats unwilling to budge on the president’s call to fund the building of a wall along our southern border:

“Nancy Pelosi needs to come back from Hawaii. Less hula, more moola for the [the Department of Homeland Security] and Customs and Border Patrol, funding our border security. They need to come to the table and do their job. A fully functioning democracy demands that both parties come together and that the Congress and the executive branch work together.” – READ MORE