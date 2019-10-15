WATCH: Kanye Confronts Kim Over Her ‘Sexy’ Outfits Hurting His ‘Soul And Spirit’

Kanye West confronted his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, over her sexy outfits during a recent episode of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” West explained to Kardashian that while he used to think his wife should look like other girls who constantly show off their bodies, he now realizes that Kardashian’s revealing looks are negatively “affecting” his “soul and . . . spirit.”

West sparked the conversation while Kardashian was gearing up for the Met Gala. The 38-year-old’s nude-colored “wet” dress was comprised of a corset and plunging v-neck exposing much of her breasts.

“The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and then looking at my wife like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that,’” West told his wife, according to BuzzFeed.

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids,” he continued. “A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who though?”

Kardashian protested, telling West that he was giving her "really bad anxiety."