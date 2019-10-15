Trump-hating NBA coach Gregg Popovich: President is ‘cowardly,’ ‘impotent’ leader compared to NBA commissioner (VIDEO)



San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Sunday called President Donald Trump “cowardly” and “impotent” compared to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the wake of the league’s strained relationship with China.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey on Oct. 6 tweeted his support for the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests against China. The NBA initially rebuked Morey for offending China and Chinese basketball fans, but later Silver announced his support for Morey and free speech — which prompted China to stop broadcasting NBA preseason games.

Praising Silver as a “progressive” leader for his stance, Popovich on Tuesday also managed to get in a number of digs against Trump.

“Then you compare to what we’ve had to live through the past three years, it’s a big difference,” Popovich said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “A big gap there, leadership-wise and courage-wise. It wasn’t easy for him to say. He said that in an environment fraught with possible economic peril. But he sided with the principles that we all hold dearly, or most of us did until the last three years. I’m thrilled with what he said. The courage and leadership displayed is off the charts by comparison.”

In response, Trump criticized Popovich and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, saying they “talk badly about the United States — but when talk a bout China, they don’t want to say anything bad,” Reuters reported. – READ MORE