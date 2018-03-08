WATCH: Joy Reid Launches Vile Attack On Conservatives, Panel Hopes They ‘Die Off’

Joy Reid says that conservatives who have pro-gun views have “an old kind of crusty, creepy, worldview.” The MSNBC panel said they are happy that conservatives are going to “thankfully die off.” pic.twitter.com/l0uTEQh92j — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2018

Bigoted MSNBC host Joy Reid launched a disgusting attack on conservatives on Sunday, saying that those who support the Second Amendment have “an old kind of crusty, creepy, worldview.”

Panel member Tiffany Cross added that Republicans bring up Chicago as an example of how gun control doesn’t work not because they are correct, but because they are racists.

“Every time you try to bring up the issue of mass shootings and preventing them, you get the reflexive ‘Chicago.’,” Cross said. “I think with the Republican Party Chicago is their euphemism or subtext for ‘black,’ and we should just call that out for what it is.” – READ MORE

