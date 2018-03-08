Sheriff’s Office Urged to ‘Come Clean’ After It’s Revealed Who Ordered Deputies Not to Engage Parkland Shooter

Shortly after the tragic Parkland, Florida, shooting, it was revealed that responding deputies formed a perimeter outside the school instead of going in to confront the shooter. Now, according to Fox News, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has identified the captain who ordered them to do so.

Despite training normally instructing officers to go to the shooter until they are stopped, Capt. Jan Jordan ordered the officers to form a “perimeter.”

Fox News confirmed with multiple sources that the officer who gave the command was recorded on dispatch logs as “Seventeen Sierra One” and was confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to be Jordan.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office explained Jordan’s radio command, saying, “Captain Jordan asked if a perimeter had been established after the shooter left the building.”

However, law enforcement told Fox News that this does not make sense considering anyone arriving at the scene would be taking orders from Jordan and that what she said over the radio would have been considered a command, not a question. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1