WATCH: Joy Behar Comes Unglued, Links Trump to 9/11 Terrorists

For years now, but especially with the advent of Donald Trump on the political stage, ABC’s “The View” has been one of the most avowedly liberal television shows on daytime television.

And for just as long, co-host Joy Behar has been one of the most certifiably looney liberals on a show that boasts no shortage of them (Whoopi Goldberg anyone?)

When co-host Meghan McCain said commenting on international affairs was perfectly in line with the job of a president (as opposed to some of Trump’s less presidential tweets), Behar didn’t just step over the line, she jumped.

"I thought it was the Saudis who were really protecting terrorists, 9/11 came from there. Those terrorists came from Saudi Arabia," she said. "He's in bed with Saudi, the Saudis all the time, so I mean, come on."