WATCH: Joe Biden Munches On Wife’s Finger At Campaign Rally

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden briefly chewed on his wife’s finger during a campaign stop on Saturday in Iowa, which drew mockery online from critics.

Biden nibbled on Jill Biden’s finger onstage at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after she swung her arm in front of him while she was introducing him to the audience.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP. Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife’s finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

Biden, who is in the top-tier of Democratic presidential candidates, has come under scrutiny in recent months over questions surrounding his health, which has led to critics questioning his his fitness for office. – READ MORE