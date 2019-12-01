WATCH: Joe Biden Munches On Wife’s Finger At Campaign Rally

Share:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden briefly chewed on his wife’s finger during a campaign stop on Saturday in Iowa, which drew mockery online from critics.

Biden nibbled on Jill Biden’s finger onstage at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after she swung her arm in front of him while she was introducing him to the audience.

Biden, who is in the top-tier of Democratic presidential candidates, has come under scrutiny in recent months over questions surrounding his health, which has led to critics questioning his his fitness for office. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply