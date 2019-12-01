Newsweek fires reporter who published botched story bashing President Trump on Thanksgiving

Newsweek has fired the reporter behind a botched story that claimed President Donald Trump would spend Thanksgiving by golfing and tweeting.

Jessica Kwong, a Newsweek reporter who covered the Trump administration and 2020 campaign, published a story on Thanksgiving morning with the headline, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more.”

However, as it turned out, Trump spent Thanksgiving meeting with American troops stationed in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Newsweek told the Washington Examiner that its story has been fully corrected, Kwong “has been terminated,” and that it would take further action if an investigation proves it necessary. – READ MORE

