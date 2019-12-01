Newsweek fires reporter who published botched story bashing President Trump on Thanksgiving

Newsweek has fired the reporter behind a botched story that claimed President Donald Trump would spend Thanksgiving by golfing and tweeting.

Jessica Kwong, a Newsweek reporter who covered the Trump administration and 2020 campaign, published a story on Thanksgiving morning with the headline, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more.”

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

However, as it turned out, Trump spent Thanksgiving meeting with American troops stationed in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Newsweek told the Washington Examiner that its story has been fully corrected, Kwong “has been terminated,” and that it would take further action if an investigation proves it necessary. – READ MORE