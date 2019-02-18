WATCH: Joe Biden disparages America as ’embarrassment’ while speaking in Europe

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Biden said America under President Donald Trump’s leadership does not reflect traditional American values that have characterized the U.S. for centuries. According to the Washington Examiner, Biden’s comments came when discussing the border crisis.

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” Biden said, the Examiner reported. “The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.” – READ MORE