Cher Slams Ocasio-Cortez for the Loss of 25,000 Amazon Jobs in NYC

American singer and actress Cher took a jab at New York progressives for squashing a deal with Amazon to establish its second headquarters in New York City.

The broken deal, which an Amazon spokesman said was specifically due, in part, to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her vocal resistance, was supported by 70 percent of New Yorkers.

It would have brought upward of 25,000 jobs to the region.

On social media, Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the news of losing such a vast amount of wealth and work.

“Everyday New Yorkers and their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world,” she gloated.

Cher, as she often finds herself, was confused.

Yet she still managed to send a first-of-its-kind coherent inquiry to the New York Democrats who chased Amazon out of the state.

Are 25 Thousand New Jobs (Plus Thousands of Ancillary Jobs) Not a Good Idea For The Ppl Of NY⁉️ — Cher (@cher) February 15, 2019

