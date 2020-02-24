WATCH: Joe Biden declares his son was the ‘Attorney General of the United States’

We haven’t heard that much from Joe Biden lately.

He’s kind of faded into the woodwork, probably in hopes that he can regroup and launch a “comeback” of sorts, after his abysmal showing in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But, bad news for Joe is that as soon as he starts making public comments again, everything goes south—very quickly.

FACT CHECK FOR JOE BIDEN: Your son was not the “Attorney General of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/QnoT0xKvCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

Take for example his latest bungled comments during a CNN town hall event, where a very confused Biden declared that his son was the “Attorney General of the United States.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --