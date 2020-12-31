Watch: Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President-Elect’

President-elect Joe Biden committed yet another verbal flub Tuesday when he erroneously referred to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “president-elect.”

Biden made the error during his planned remarks regarding the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available,” stated Biden. “I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

Earlier Tuesday, Harris received the Moderna vaccine on live television.

“Literally, this is about saving lives; it’s literally about saving lives,” Harris said of the vaccine. “I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists that created and approved this vaccine.” – READ MORE

