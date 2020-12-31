Hawley First Senator To Announce He’ll Object To Certification Of Electoral College Vote On Jan. 6

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday that he will object to the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 — the first senator to make such a declaration.

“Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard,” Hawley said via social media, captioning a statement. “I will object on January 6 on their behalf.”

The GOP senator outlined in his statement that congressional Democrats in the past have similarly objected to the certification process to raise “critical issues,” just as he intends to do. Though, unlike his Democratic counterparts, Hawley surely doesn’t expect to be “praised” by the media.

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did,” the statement started. “And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.”

Hawley specifically identified issues concerning the 2020 election in Pennsylvania and influence from Big Tech. – READ MORE

