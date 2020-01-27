WATCH: Jim Jordan Eviscerates Adam Schiff’s Credibility In Under A Minute

It’s taken months for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to try to convince the American people that President Donald Trump is a threat to the nation and should be removed from office. It took Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) less than a minute to utterly destroy Schiff’s own credibility on anything anti-Trump.

Jordan spoke to reporters on Wednesday during a break in the Senate impeachment trial against Trump, listing a number of things Schiff has declared with certainty that turned out to be false:

Schiff: -“More than circumstantial evidence” of collusion

-Nunes memo was false

-FISA process was fine

-The “Whistleblower” would testify

-“We haven’t spoken… with the ‘Whistleblower'”

-Parodied @POTUS‘ call

-“Mr. Z” referred to Zelensky But today we’re supposed to trust him? pic.twitter.com/NELzVp2usX — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 22, 2020

We’re supposed to believe Adam Schiff today and everything he’s saying? This is the guy who said, ‘We have more than circumstantial evidence that there was coordination between Trump and Russia, and Russia influenced the election.’ That turned out to be false. Adam Schiff said that the Nunes memo was false. Michael Horowitz told us no it wasn’t; it was exactly right. Adam Schiff said you can trust the FISA court. Michael Horowitz told us last month that no, you can’t; they lied to the FISA court 17 times. Adam Schiff told us we look forward to hearing from the whistleblower. Adam Schiff said we’ve had no contact with the whistleblower.

Then just yesterday, the story where he misrepresents to all of you to Chairman Nadler and most importantly to the White House counsel that Mr. Z is Mr. Zelensky, when in fact it was Mr. Zlochevsky. But today we’re supposed to believe him? He just talked for two hours and 15 minutes, and we’re supposed to believe everything he said today, in spite of that history, where seven important things he had exactly wrong? … That’s the kind of game that they’re playing here, and, again, I think that the American people see through it all. – READ MORE