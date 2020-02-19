WATCH: Jerry Rice Praises Trump Outside White House After Latest Round Of Pardons

On Tuesday, famed NFLer Jerry Rice offered praise to President Donald Trump for pardoning former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

“I take my hat off to Donald Trump,” the legendary wide receiver told reporters while standing on the North Lawn of the White House.

#NEW Jerry Rice,Jim Brown,Todd Haley, Ronnie Lott and other Ex @NFL Players at the White House today. Trump has pardoned Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the Former Owner of the 49ers “I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice said. @JerryRice @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/D5aKTc5TVx — Christina Aguayo 🇺🇲America’s Daily Report (@TinaAguayotv) February 18, 2020

“It’s all about just being here for Eddie today,” Rice added.

The former 49er won three Super Bowls under DeBartolo.

"He's the main reason why we won so many Super Bowls," Rice told reporters. "So today is a great day for him. I'm glad to be here and be a part of that. It's just something I will never forget. This man, he has done so much in the community, has done so much in NFL football."

