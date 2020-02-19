Schwarzenegger thanks Trump for addressing California homelessness: ‘It has become a crisis’

After former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauded President Trump for addressing California’s housing and homeless crisis, the former movie star appeared on Fox News on Sunday to explain how the state became plagued by sky-high prices for housing.

“When it comes down to it, California was going through a period where we had kind of had a no-growth movement,” Schwarzenegger told “The Next Revolution” with Steve Hilton.

Schwarzenegger also said the environmental movement prevented new construction and it has “backfired,” driving California’s “no-growth movement.”

Everyone knows @realDonaldTrump & I have our disagreements. But I want to thank you for sending @SecretaryCarson to our homelessness summit. We’ll only solve this if everyone works together. This issue is bigger than all of us. Now it’s time for action https://t.co/gJVNs3h10f — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 14, 2020

Schwarzenegger said that California provided 63 trailers for the homeless, noting the insignificant steps lawmakers are taking to address the problem.

“There are 60,000 homeless in Los Angeles,” he said.

“We have a major problem. It has become a crisis,” said Schwarzenegger, explaining why he convened a symposium last week called “Unhoused: Addressing Homelessness in California,” which brought together federal, state and local officials along with representatives on both sides of the political aisle. – READ MORE

